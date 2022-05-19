Alfred Hopkins, Beaufort
Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as a electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water.
Alex Lewis, Otway
Alex William Lewis, 87, of Otway, Passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Pruitt Health Sea Level.
TIMOTHY EDWARD PENNY, Morehead City
Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Timothy was born on August 22, 1943, in Richlands, North Carolina, to the late Herbert and Lettie Penny
