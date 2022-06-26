Dorothy Andrews, Beaufort
Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Geneva Cooley, Missouri
Geneva Cooley, 94, of Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at PruittHealth of Sea Level. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ETHELENE P. O'NEAL, Broad Creek
Ethelene P. O'Neal, 91, of Broad Creek, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2nd, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
KEVIN BRIAN KILGORE, Ohio
Kevin Brian Kilgore, 67, of Hinckley, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DEANNA KAY SADLER, Oriental
Deanna Kay Sadler, 79, of Oriental, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
