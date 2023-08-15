Ross “Dink” Hamilton, 76, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Ross was born on September 17, 1946, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Ross Edward Hamilton and Edna Hamilton. Proud of his military commitment, Ross was a decorated Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving 2 tours in Vietnam and earning 3 Purple Hearts for his solemn distinction, commitment, and bravery.
Ross was known for his warm, kind, caring, and nurturing ways. His kindness to strangers was outstanding, always making people feel welcome in his presence. He always appreciated a good home-cooked meal and was especially happy to eat anything his son-in-law prepared on the grill. Ross also had a tender heart for animals and enjoyed their numerous pets over the years.
Ross was an avid sports fan, particularly any team from his home state of Alabama. He also enjoyed the intensity of NASCAR, closely following the career and highlights of Kyle Busch and his numerous wins.
All in all, Ross led a rich and fulfilling life centered around strong connections with his family and friends. His commitment to being a loving husband of 44 years was a testimony of his true love for his beloved wife Madeline. His roles of father, grandfather, and great-grandfather also demonstrated his role in shaping multiple generations and creating lasting bonds. His most special memories were made with his family and friends whom he valued dearly.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Madeline Hamilton; stepdaughter, Maris Ann Slater and husband, David, of Newport; stepson, Lesley Shay Levy, of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters, Dora Edna Eggert, of Montgomery, AL, and Anita Ann Bollinger, of Wetumpka, Alabama; 4 grandchildren, Daniel Slater, Dawson Slater, Madison Stukey, and Jude Levy; and great-granddaughter, Spencer Stukey
In addition to his parents, Ross was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Allen Hamilton, and brother, Jimmy Hamilton.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 26, 468 US Highway 70 W, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.