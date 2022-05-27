Edgardo "Ed" Hojilla III, Newport
GySgt Edgardo "Ed" Hojilla III (USMC Ret), 64, of Newport, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday June 5, 2022 in the chapel of Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, the interment will follow in Amariah Garner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday June 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
George Cox, Newport
George Cox, 85, of Newport passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Cheryl Lewis, Harkers Island
Cheryl Lewis, 68, of Harkers Island, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan of Harkers Island with Clint Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BILL PRICE II, Pine Knoll Shores
Bill Price II, 79, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARTHA ANN ESHLEMAN, Newport
Martha Huber Eshleman, 72, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 at home on hospice care surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with leukemia. Martha was born in New Haven, CT on September 16, 1949, the third of three children, to Arthur Phillip and Mary Catherine (Donovan) Huber.
