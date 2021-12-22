Susan Ramsey, Newport
Susan Ramsey, 61, Newport, passed away on Monday December 21, 2021, at home. Service is incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral, Beaufort, NC.
JAMES LAWSON, Havelock
James Lawson, 54, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DR. JOHN A. STEPHENS, Morehead City
Dr. John A. Stephens, 95, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Shirley Ellis Williams, Havelock
Shirley Ellis Williams, 84, of Havelock died at her residence on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete. She is survived by her son, Faron Williams; daughters, Terry Smith, Sonya Williams; sisters, Yvonne Redwine, Vicky Ellis; three grandchildren; one great grandchild.
Anna Mae Johnson Williams, Newport
Anna Mae Johnson Williams,86 of Newport, North Carolina passed Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice. Her service is pending at Liberty Christian Church 81 Shepard St., Havelock. She is survived by her daughter, Donna T. McCullough and son, Gary Williams both of Havelock; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
