William Clifton “W.C.” Barnes Jr., 91, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service, honoring his life, is at 2 p.m. Monday at the Barnes family plot at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount, officiated by John H. Grayson. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
W.C. was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Durham to the late Maude Jones Barnes and William Clifton Barnes Sr. and was raised in Rocky Mount. He served in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 through 1952 and received an honorable discharge after his mother, then a widow, was in a debilitating accident and he returned to help.
After graduating from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, he married his sweetheart, Lorraine Joyce Brown of Tarboro, and went to work for Commercial Credit Corp. He worked for the company for more than 30 years in New Bern, Greenville and Rocky Mount, where he worked his way up to loan manager and then overall manager.
While known as a kind-hearted, easy-going boss, he was able to lead the Rocky Mount branch to several national honors within the Baltimore-based company.
W.C. was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Rocky Mount for many years, serving in the choir and in several other leadership roles. Most of the rest of his time was spent with his family, which, along with his wife, included a son and daughter. There were frequent family trips to the coast, where he and Lorraine would eventually retire.
After retirement, while fighting several cancers with his usual silly humor, he enjoyed painting, doing any sort of shop work with tools, keeping up with the news, hosting family (especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren), hanging with his dogs, Poo and later Barney, watching sports (mostly the Tar Heels and Redskins) and working on projects, such as Meals on Wheels through All Saints Anglican and St. Andrews Episcopal churches.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Brown Barnes of Atlantic Beach; daughter, Vikki Barnes Howard and husband Jim of Oak Island; son, William Clifton Barnes III and wife Andrea of Cary; sister, Jean LaGrange of Rocky Mount; three grandsons, Christopher Nunnally and wife Emily of Greenville, Nicholas Nunnally and wife Khristi of Jacksonville and William Griffin Barnes of Cary; great-grandchildren, Nathan Nunnally and Kaylee Nunnally, both of Jacksonville, and Thomas Jarvis and Emmo Nunnally, both of Greenville; nieces, Linda LaGrange Overman and husband Boyd of Greenville, Toni Jean LaGrange Melton of Raleigh, Barbara Huffham of The Villages, Fla., Jackie Wilson of Las Vegas and Waynie Suttle of Tulsa, Okla., and Georgia Arrington of Fredericksburg, Va.; and nephews, Perry LaGrange and wife Cindy of Rocky Mount and Kirk Gardner Jr. of Cary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Gardner Miller, Hilda Dorsett and Mildred Nesbitt; brother, Kirk Gardner; and nieces, Becky Terry, Ann Johnson and Faye Lancaster.
The family especially thanks his devoted caregivers of several years, Rachel Rivera and Kathy Bolt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Raab Cancer Center at Carteret Health Care, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
