Steven "Steve" Arnold Roberts, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, following a single car crash.
His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. His interment will take place at 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 7th at Bayview Cemetery.
Steve was born on February 3, 1948, in Morehead City, North Carolina to the late Steve and Ruby Roberts. It was with great pride that he served his country in the United States Navy. Using the skills he acquired in the military, Steve went on to work with the Western Union in Greensboro. Upon moving back to Carteret County in 1986, he started DuoCraft Cabinets. Combining his meticulous eye for detail and excellent craftsmanship, he poured his heart and soul into his business which has thrived in our community.
Steve's unforgettable personality was filled with joy and laughter and was shared with many along the way. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. Steve was known for doing so much for so many, he was a humble man who took great care of those he knew and loved, and he had no regrets. He is now where he wanted to be, somewhere between the arms of Jesus and his late wife, Mardette Scott Roberts, that died in October.
Steve will be terribly missed by his family, including his son, Brandon Roberts and wife Mary of Morehead City, NC; stepsons, Scott Capps and wife Rebekah, and Jonathan Willis, all of Morehead City, NC; sister, Miriam Akers of California; grandchildren, Carter Roberts and Ruby-Jane Roberts; step-grandchildren, Wyatt Capps and Fisher Capps; friend, Jackie Williams; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Steve was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jane Willis and Donna Roberts; and brothers, Leslie Roberts, Marvin Roberts, and Richard Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glad Tidings Church - Operation Christmas Child Ministry, 4621 Country Club Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
