Kenneth L. Shivar, 66, of Raleigh, formerly of Carteret County, left this earthly plane unexpectedly Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Raleigh.
A celebration of the life of this extraordinary man will be held at a later date due to novel coronavirus restrictions.
Arrangements are by Renaissance Funeral Home of Raleigh. Condolences can be made online at RFHR.com.
