Blanche Phillips, 90, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ben Burrows officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public visitation, but there will be a viewing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Phillips, mother, grandmother and retired teacher, was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Jacksonville, Fla., a daughter to the late Robert Terrell and Esther Blanche Frisbee Tuten.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1948 and from Jacksonville College of Music in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1952. She held a bachelor of music degree from the Jacksonville College of Music and a certification in teaching from East Carolina University in Greenville.
She taught 27 years in Swansboro public schools, retiring in 1994, at which time she was received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Jim Hunt.
Mrs. Phillips was a lifelong Presbyterian, having held membership in Murray Hill Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla., and Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church in Cape Carteret, where she was its first choir director.
She is survived by sons, Michael G. Phillips and wife Dawn of North Cape Coral, Fla., and Alan W. Phillips and wife Rebecca of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn C. Phillips.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, Capital Campaign, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
