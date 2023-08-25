Frank Gancarz, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Frank was born in Southampton, NY, on June 3, 1938, and passed away on August 22, 2023.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church at 11 am on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
He graduated from Southampton High School, and he received a BA from the New York Institute of Technology and an MA from Central Michigan University.
He was the president of the St Egbert's Catholic Church Men's club and a member of the former Holy Mackerel Fishing Club. Frank enjoyed captaining his boat Another Adventure and fishing, clamming and anything to do with salt water. He was also an avid wine maker.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary Jane; his children, Lisa, Paul, and Laura; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Marie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Sr., and Mary Gancarz.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
