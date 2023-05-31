John Collins, Jr.
John Collins, 67, passed away Monday May 29, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Steven Shane Chadwick, Harkers Island
Steven Shane Chadwick, 38, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, with Pastor Clinton Nelson officiating.
PAMELIA ANN GARNER, Newport
Pamelia Ann Garner, 90, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ZEBULON VANCE ALFORD, JR., Emerald Isle
On May 29, 2023, Zebulon Vance Alford Jr. beloved husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 64. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 2nd at Emerald Isle Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Vance was born on October 2, 1958, to the late Zeb and Irene Alford.
WILLIAM "BILL" STARKS, Beaufort
William “Bill” Starks, 89, of Merrimon, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home. Bill was born on July 28, 1933, in Queens, New York, to Arthur and Mabel Starks. He was a loving husband, father and Pop Pop.
JIMMIE LUE RUTTER, Swansboro
Jimmie Lue Rutter, 79, of Swansboro, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at The Cottages of Swansboro. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DOROTHY MITCHELL, Morehead City
Dorothy Mitchell, 99, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.