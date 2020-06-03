Billie Frances Garrett, 85, of Cedar Point, formerly of Lincoln County, Mo., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her service is at 10 a.m. Thursday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory in Troy, Mo., with Father Mike Lydon officiating. Interment is at Highland Prairie Cemetery in Ethlyn, Mo.
She was born Nov. 15, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Margaret Detert and Roy Barnes. Billie will be remembered lovingly by her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Margaret and John Murray of North Carolina, Susan and John Perren of Virginia, Judith Tobin of Foristell, Mo., Arthur and Linda Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Mo., Eugene Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Mo., Michael Reinhold of Moscow Mills, Mo., Lewis Reinhold of Arkansas and Brian Reinhold of Troy, Mo.; several grandchildren; and one brother, Dennis and Theresa Detert of Troy, Mo.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Garrett; and four sons, William, Thomas, Roy and Joseph Reinhold.
Memorials can be sent to Highland Prairie Cemetery Association, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, Missouri 63379. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.mccoyblossomfh.com.
Local arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
