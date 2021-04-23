Carol Wells Varga, 78, of Newport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her private service will be held at a later date.
Carol will be remembered as the most wonderful mother and friend anyone could ask for. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vickie Onorio, Mona Hopkins and Buffie Varga; four grandchildren, Mikal, Christian, Daniel and Michael; and one great-grandchild, Carolina.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband and the best Daddy ever, Raymond Paul Varga; sister, Mary Dail; beloved son-in-law, Sam Onorio; and her parents, Robert "Fella" Wells and Ozell Wells.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
