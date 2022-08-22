Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022.
Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
Ricky had a love for sports and fast cars. He spent his career in commercial fishing, first working as pilot with his daddy on Menhaden boats in Mississippi and then later as a fish boat captain himself. He enjoyed spending time at Shackleford Banks with his family and loved fishing with a rod and reel. Ricky loved his family more than anything and spent his free time taking them out in the boat, playing the guitar, shooting off fireworks and playing pool at Royal James.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Patsy of 53 years, his son Rick Dudley (Lou Anne) of Beaufort; daughter Kristy Guthrie (Scott) of Morehead City; grandson Patrick Dudley of Beaufort; granddaughter Layla Perry of Morehead City; step grandsons Andrew Guthrie, Anthony Guthrie and Robert Skinner. His siblings; brother Al Dudley (Lynette) of Beaufort; sister Kathie Crumbacker (Lee) of Beaufort, brother Gary Dudley (Debra) of Sea Gate, and brother Elmer Dudley Jr. Atlantic Beach. Ricky is also survived by his brother-in-law Keith Hadder (Vickie) of Gloucester; sister-in-law Pam Lewis (Bobby) of Beaufort; Aunt Vonda Pollitt (Harry) of Chapel Hill and Uncle Bobby Goodwin of Beaufort.
In addition to his parents, Ricky is preceded in death by his great granddaughter Paisley.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday August 23, 2022, at One Harbor Church of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
