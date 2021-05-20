Debra Lynn Clark Hall, 68, of Cedar Point, passed away the morning of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with her husband Rick faithfully by her side.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Patrick Whalley officiating.
She was born Nov. 10, 1952, in Reidsville, a daughter to Oliver Clyde Clark and Betty Lee Simmons Clark.
Debra grew up in Greensboro and spent her adult life in Cary, moving to Cedar Point in 2017. She was an executive secretary at Carolina Power and Light and loved to spend time with her family, friends and her beloved Yorkie, Jazzie.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are husband, Rick Hall; daughter, Heather Hall and husband Seth; her sweet daddy, O.C. Clark and wife Sue; sisters, Susan Jaeger and husband Tony, Cindy Jones and husband Hugh and Sallie Clark; a special aunt, Carol Simmons Dew; and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Simmons Clark; and two sisters, Connie and Terri.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to hospice and many doctors and caregivers for the excellent care she received throughout her life. She was a fighter who never gave up. She loved the Lord with all her heart and is rejoicing with him in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
