Patricia “Pat” Burns Easter, 68, of Morehead City, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pat is survived by her son, Ronald Graham of Morehead City; brother, Sidney Burns of South River; a nephew; a great-niece; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Jenny and Nolan Burns, and two brothers; Nolan Jr. and Alfred Burns.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
