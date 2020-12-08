Patrick “Pat” Gillikin, 62, of Otway, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City after a lengthy illness.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. today at Otway Christian Church with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. A private burial will take place at Gillikin family cemetery.
Patrick retired from Fleet Readiness Center East after 31 years of service to the fleet as composite fabricator work leader. After retirement, he worked for a government contractor at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He had a love for animals and the outdoors, and spent every minute he could “in the woods” during deer hunting season or in his duck blind during duck season. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Pat was known as “Nonnie” to his grandchildren and took great pride in that title. He liked to have a good time and was sure to give you a good laugh with one of the stories he had.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Gillikin Lawrence and husband David of Otway and Kelsey Brewer of Newport; son, Grant Gillikin of Havelock; three grandchildren, Brady and Carleigh Lawrence of Otway and MJ Garrison of Newport; mother, Shirley Shafer of Otway; sister, Paula Piner and husband Ivey of Tusk; his beloved horse, “Little I;” nieces, Lindsey Kidd and Andrea Gillikin; nephew, Joshua Gillikin; great-nephews, Hinton Kidd and Bladen Davis; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wheeler Gillikin; brother, Anthony “Andy” Gillikin; stepfather, Jack Shafer; and his four-legged friend, Dixie.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.