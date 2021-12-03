MGySgt Carl D. Wheeler, retired U.S. Marine Corps, 70, of Newport, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Mich.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Camp Albemarle, officiated by Rev. David Price. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. In the spring of 2022, the family will have a celebration of life service in his home state of Michigan.
Carl was born in on March 20, 1951, in Cass City, Michigan. He was a graduate of Sandusky High School, Class of 1969, in Sandusky, MI. Carl enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in February 1972, where he proudly served 30 years. He received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Navy, and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal with 8 Stars, Marine Corps Drill Instructor Ribbon, and Sea Service and Deployment Ribbon with 5 Stars.
Upon retiring, Carl spent most of his time traveling to his home state of Michigan for deer hunting and visiting with family. He also enjoyed fishing at Cahoogie Creek and shooting at the Cherry Point range. He loved taking photos of his family and the wildlife he would come across on his adventures. Carl was a strong man who loved his family and friends fiercely, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. He was a quiet man who had a great sense of humor and was incredibly knowledgeable in all things.
He is survived by his children, Marrianne Westfall and husband Allan of The Woodlands, TX, Melissa Spence and husband Albry of Morehead City, NC, Michelle Wheeler of the home and Michael Wheeler of Leland, NC; his grandchildren, Allan Westfall, Aundrea Westfall and Aaron Westfall of Texas, Mason Spence, Rushton Spence, and Ellen “Ellie” Wheeler of North Carolina; his sister, Marilyn Kanaby of Ubly, MI; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; and his special friend, Linda Meyer.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Marie Wheeler; brothers, Mick and Ronnie; brother-in-law, Francis Kanaby; and nephew, Ed Kanaby.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation or the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
