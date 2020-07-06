June Sammons Gaskill, 65, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her memorial service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr.
June was born Dec. 23, 1954, in Morehead City to the late Louis and Viney Sammons. She attended Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Newport. As a homemaker, June loved to cook for her family, and her yeast rolls were everyone’s favorite. Her furry friend, Gizmo, was constantly by her side and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife and an amazing mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, William Terry Gaskill of the home; daughter, Stephanie Tyson and husband William Tyson Jr. of Newport; son, Louis “Scooter” Wallace of Newport; sister, Debbie Waupoose of Newport; brother, Jack Sammons of Newport; and grandchildren, Trey Tyson, Landen Jack Tyson and Waylon Wallace.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Acha and Sara Sammons.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
