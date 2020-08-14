Capt. Helen A. Holbrook, 91, of Havelock, died peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, where she was a longtime member. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Helen was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Portland, Ore. She attended many elementary schools as a child. Her last three years of high school were spent in Ouray, Colo., where she graduated as salutatorian of her class. She enrolled in nursing school and became a registered nurse. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Boston University. She was honored as a member of Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society. Helen was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and rose to the rank of captain. After 26 years of dedicated service, stateside and oversees, which included service an Air Evac nurse, she retired as director of nursing at Cherry Point Naval Hospital.
Helen had a sense of adventure and many hobbies that brought joy to her life. In pursuit of her interest in piano, she sought instruction from Rachel Mundine, a local professional musician. This began a three-decade long friendship that took them from the Arctic Circle to Antarctica and a myriad of locations in between. Helen and Rachel’s most memorable travel adventures included the Holy Land, Antarctica, Alaska and Norway. They navigated a 19-foot outboard from North Carolina to Key West, Fla. Together, they hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. Helen became an accomplished pianist and served as a charter member of the North Carolina Music Association and state treasurer for 24 years. She was honored as treasurer emeritus for the music association in appreciation for her 24 years of service. She was also very active in the musical education of young people and served as a judge for local North Carolina music festivals. Helen was the vice president of La Musique Club of Carteret County and served for many years as production manager of the La Musique Pageants, which were sponsored by the club. Proceeds from the pageant went toward scholarships for young musicians. Helen also enjoyed skiing, boating (motor and sailing) and golf. Her strong faith compelled her to serve God and her church community as pianist for men’s fellowship Sunday school class, tympanist and choir member for many years. She also served on various other committees for the church.
Helen leaves behind her dearest friend and sister in Christ, Rachel Mundine. Her church family, friends and the sailors she mentored will forever cherish her memory.
A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines apply.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to First United Methodist, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or to the North Carolina Music Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Rachel Mundine, 580 Lake Road, Newport, NC 28570.
