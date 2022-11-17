Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Hazel was born on September 23, 1947, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter Mountz and Ida Mae Bryan. Moving to the coast was a wonderful fit for her love of the shore, where she could often be found with a fishing pole in hand. With a zeal for life and an outgoing personality, Hazel impacted numerous lives over the years. She loved people and was happily involved in her community with the Moose Lodge #2194 in Newport where she served as chairman for a year and was a member of the Women of the Moose from 1999 until the present time. Being a member of the Red Hat Society was a perfect fit for Hazel as she loved to celebrate life and the sisterhood of women. With a genuine gift of hospitality, she loved to cook for friends and family and was most famous for her amazing lemon meringue pies. She never missed the opportunity to participate in or assist with the annual Pig Cooking in Newport, where she enjoyed her friends and the fun of the great event.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Theresa Baker of North Port, FL and Patty Hengel of Odenton, MD; son, Robert Baker of Pelham, NH; sisters, Debra Stoudt of Mohnton, PA and Susan Bailey of Newark, DE; grandchildren, Joshua Hengel (Jessica) of Glen Burnie, MD, Zachary Hengel of Columbia, MD, Ashley Stasak of North Hampton, PA and Kaileigh Baker of New Hampshire, great-grandchild, Mazikeen Hengel; and faithful companion, Baxter Owens of Mill Creek, NC.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Chip Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to the Moose Lodge #2194, 456 Roberts Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.