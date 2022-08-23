Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Clyde was born on June 17, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Amasa and Myrtle Murdoch of Wildwood. Growing up in Wildwood, Clyde would often be found pursuing his two favorite hobbies of fishing and cooking. He worked various jobs over the years, including chef at Mom and Pop’s Restaurant, driver for Connor Mobile Homes, Police Official at Atlantic Beach, and later retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Naval Aviation Depot where he worked in the maintenance department. Clyde also proudly served as a volunteer fireman with the town of Newport. With his passing, Clyde left a legacy of kindness, generosity, and a deep love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Gloria Murdoch Riggs and husband Leslie of Newport; and numerous nieces, nephews, and his dog “Little Man”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Murdoch Smith; half-sister, Bertha Mason Barnes; brother, William “Buster” Murdoch; and half-brother, Manley Earl Mason.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
