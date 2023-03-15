Steven Louis Hardy, 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Steve was born on November 20, 1959, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to Jewel Orton Nelson and Louis Joseph Hardy. Steve had many occupations during his lifetime, General Contractor, Scuba Instructor and Charter Boat Captain.
Steve met Jennifer Walker, his Salty Bride, in Raleigh, North Carolina, when she purchased a house under construction from Louis Hardy & Son. They were married on July 10, 1993. Their first child, Gary Steven Hardy was born on August 11, 1994, soon after the birth of Gary, Walker Louis Hardy was born on November 21, 1995.
The family moved to Naples, Florida in 1999. The family enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving and being together.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jennifer; their children, Gary and Walker; his stepmother Audrey Allen Hardy; his stepsister Donna Eways; and many lifelong friends.
In his memory donations can be made to his memorial fund with the Coastal Conservation Association. A donation can be mailed to: CCA Florida, PO BOX 568886, Orlando, FL 32856. Please write in Memory of Steve Hardy on the memo line. https://ccaflorida.org/product/memorial-donations/.
