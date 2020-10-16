Curtis Lee Styron, 69, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Terry McGinnis and the Rev. Jack Colenda. Interment will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Lou Styron of the home; daughters, Michelle Sumrall of Leland, Dora Lee Styron of Morehead City, Rénee Bateman of Baltimore, Md., and Skylar Elizabeth Styron of Atlantic; son, James Lee Thompson of Harkers Island; brothers, Jeff Styron of Atlantic and Rex Allen Styron of Cedar Island; grandchildren; and nephews and their mother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Little Curt Styron; sister, Dora Jean Stark; brother, Sammy Styron; and a nephew.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to the Atlantic Senior Lunch Program or Lighthouse Community Church Food Pantry, 2015 Highway 70, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
