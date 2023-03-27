Anna Pearl Lewis was born on March 5, 1950, to Leonard and Alice Gillikin. She was a Carteret County girl, through and through. She loved growing up in Otway and living her Down East life.
Her many talents started from a young age. She loved being outside in nature and grew to appreciate the beauty of flowers. This led her to learning about and becoming an avid gardener. Her home became a garden of love that was welcoming and beautiful. She often helped her friends and family with any gardening questions they might have and wouldn’t hesitate to go to anyone’s house to plant or offer advice about anything that would grow.
She used this love and knowledge to start her own landscaping company. She worked to beautify many Down East yards and found pure joy and peace while riding her lawnmower. She took pride in helping to make this part of the world a lovely place to live.
She loved collecting sea shells and pebbles and creating beautiful things with them. She loved crafting and painting and was always willing to help serve others at church and in her community.
She especially loved her family. Her nightly card game with William was a highlight of her day. She also treasured her time with her grandsons, Mitchell and Marcus, and was always happy to share their successes, and many photographs, with her friends.
Pearl married her sweetheart, Keith Lewis, on Valentine’s Day 1978. They complimented each other and enjoyed working and playing together and living life to the fullest.
Pearl and Keith became active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made the trip to the Raleigh, North Carolina Temple to be sealed together by priesthood authority for time and all eternity. This knowledge was a comfort to Pearl when Keith died in 2011. She certainly missed him, but that only helped make their reunion a sweet, happy one this past Saturday evening, March 25, 2023, when she peacefully left mortality. She was surely welcomed by him and her other family members who are on the other side of the veil.
Pearl is survived by her children, William Yeomans of Otway and Marie Minehart and husband Michael of Augusta, Georgia; stepdaughter Kimberly Lewis Bell of Suffolk, VA; brother, Luther Gillikin and wife Linda of Florida, sister-in-law Rosemary Adams of Florida; two grandsons Mitchell and Marcus Minehart and step-granddaughter, Emma Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith A. Lewis; daughter, Valerie Piner; sisters, Rachel Styron and Leonette Akerson; brothers-in-law, Donald Styron and Tommie Lewis; sister-in-law, Ramona Lewis; and step-granddaughter, Sydney Frost.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
