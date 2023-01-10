Cheryl Clutter, Cape Carteret
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic
Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOAN "JONI" GUTHRIE DUGGAN, Morehead City
Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
BARBARA DRAKE, Swansboro
Barbara Drake, 75, of Swansboro, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Per her request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center at 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
