Amy Lewis Barnes, 44, of Beaufort, went to be with God Monday, June 22, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
The family will celebrate her life together at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor David Bruce officiating. Due to restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus, the service will also be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
She was born Aug. 21, 1975, in Beaufort to Brenda and William Lewis.
Amy graduated with her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from East Carolina Unveristy in 1997. She taught at Havelock Elementary, Beaufort Elementary and Newport Elementary schools over the course of her 23-year teaching career. Any student that was lucky enough to be in her classroom knew they were loved, and she gave her very best to making them good students and even better people.
Jonathan and Amy were married in Calvary Baptist Church of Beaufort. It is a special place where they and their extended family are all members and where all of the Barnes family were baptized. Amy was very involved in the church and specifically with vacation Bible school and Operation Christmas Child.
Anyone who knew Amy knew how much she loved the music group Bon Jovi. Every birthday or holiday of any sort she was set to receive countless references to the band’s namesake, lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, and they were guaranteed to make her smile. One of Amy’s favorite parts of the summer was Beach Club Fridays, where she and several of her close friends would gather every Friday morning and solve the world's problems.
Amy was spoiled rotten by her loving husband, Jonathan, for as long as any of us can remember. They were the perfect team. They were always completing each other's sentences and jokes. They had each other's best interest in mind and heart in every situation. Humor was undoubtedly what got them through the hardest days of their lives together and it will be what gets the family through the days to come. They set an amazing example for their girls and everyone they came in contact with.
Amy’s four girls were her entire world. Everything she did was to make them happy and push them to be the best they could be. There was never any doubt how much she loved them and how proud she was of them — even though it was obvious they got her smart mouth, which always ended with an eye roll or two from everyone involved.
Amy answered to several names, but one of her favorites was “Omi.” Three little boys would come to Omi’s house every chance they got and would get absolutely anything they wanted when they were there. Harrison, Teddy and Jack Jack all knew they were her favorite because she made sure to tell them every chance that she got.
Amy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jonathan Barnes of the home; daughters, Dana Adams and husband Travis of Virginia Beach, Va., and Savannah Barnes, Aidan Barnes and Chloe Barnes, all of Beaufort; parents, William and Brenda Lewis Sr. of Marshallberg; maternal grandfather, George Newton; in-laws, Clinton and Pat Barnes of Beaufort; grandchildren, Harrison Adams, Teddy Adams and Jack Adams of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, William Lewis Jr. and his wife Melissa of Beaufort; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Joyce Newton; and paternal grandparents, Roland and Vida Lewis.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts for her children's education can be sent to the family at Noe Funeral Service, c/o Barnes Education Fund, P.O. Box 798, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
