Cassandra “Candy” J. Cole, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Cassandra or “Candy” as she was affectionately known, was born on July 3, 1948, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to the late John M. Cole and Constance R. Cole. Following high school, Candy pursued higher education, receiving her Master of Business Administration from Emory University in Georgia. With her degree, she was able to succeed in her career and retired as Vice President of M&T Financial Services where she was responsible for business aspects ranging from economics and marketing to financial management and social responsibility.
Candy was a loving wife of 20 years to her devoted husband, Harry Scheidy. In addition to her husband, Candy is survived by her sisters, Bets Cole and husband David Floyd, M.D. of Elmira, Oregon and Cynthia Potter of Junction City, Oregon; nieces, McKenzie Floyd of Monterey, California, Chelsea Potter and Renee Potter, both of Junction City, Oregon; and nephew, Nicholas Floyd of Austin, Texas.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 17th at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Yearick. There will be a reception following the service when the family will receive friends. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Family Promise of Carteret County familypromisecarteret.org, or the Carteret Community College Foundation carteret.edu/foundation.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
