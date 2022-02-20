Stephen Dudley, Beaufort
Stephen Dudley, 85 of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
EDITH MORSE LIVERMAN, Morehead City
Edith Morse Liverman, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
ERNEST PENNY, Beaufort
Ernest Penny, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 24th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
GEORGIANA "GEORGIE" DEROGATIS, Emerald Isle
Georgiana “Georgie” DeRogatis, 90, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
