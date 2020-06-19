David Wayne Albanese Sr., 66, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport after a valiant battle with cancer.
His memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Southern Salt Restaurant on the Morehead City waterfront.
He was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Albany, Ga., the son of James and Francis Albanese.
David, better known as “Diamond Dave,” was a staple on the Morehead City waterfront, and it was the place he called home. His presence and smile will truly be missed amongst the many people who had the pleasure to know him.
David is survived by his son, David Albanese Jr., his wife Vanessa and daughter Mikayla of Hubert; son, Dylan Albanese of Lavergne, Tenn.; daughter, Melissa Dassau and family of Norfolk, Va.; son, Benjamin Smith, his wife Kim and children Riley and Benjamin Jr. of Beaufort, S.C.; daughter, Heather Overstreet, her husband Jonathan and children Elizabeth, Eliana, Emiline, Eleanor, Edith, Jonathan Jr. and Elise of Beaufort, S.C.; brother, Jim Albanese and wife Sherry of Knoxville, Tenn.; and sister, Lynda Albanese of Conway, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis Albanese.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
