Jacob Michael Butler, 24, of Hubert, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Pastor Justin Barnett officiating.
Jacob served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife, Christiah Byrne-Butler of the home; daughter, Dixie Butler of the home; father, Mike Butler of Hubert; mother, Angela Butler of Kinston; sister, Kasey Strickland of Tennessee; brother, Nicholas Butler of Fayetteville; a nephew; paternal grandmother; aunta; maternal grandparents; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; and a child, Blueberry.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Navy Federal Credit Union in the name of Dixie Butler.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.