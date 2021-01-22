Laura Ashley Wrike, 29, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by family who loved her most.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The Lord saw she was tired and hers was a battle she could not win, so he called her home.
Laura was born Aug. 30, 1991, in Guilford County and resided in that area until 2014, at which time she came to the beach looking for a fresh start. Everywhere she went, she would make a friend. Laura had a kind heart, a beautiful soul and an untamed spirit. Even in her darkest hours, when her struggles were unbearable, her presence would light up a room.
“The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it- basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them.” Charles Bukowski
Laura is survived by two daughters, one by blood and the other by choice, Mila and Nevaeh Jester of Hubert; her sister and best friend, Jessica Wrike and husband Steven Roof of High Point; her brother, Matthew Wrike of Asheboro, who always had her back; her aunt, Laine Miller of Greensboro, who was a mother figure for most of her life; her cousin, Kimberly Dyar of Cedar Point, who loves her so very much; her niece, Danielle; and nephews, Wyatt and Grayson; as well as many other cousins and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Toni Wrike.
If you would like to honor Laura, do so by being kind; you never know what a person is going through.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
