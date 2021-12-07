Donnie Oliver Lewis, 88, of Otway, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Otway Christian Church in Otway. The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the church with Rev. Merle Hunt and Rev. Jack Mumford officiating, the interment will follow the service in the Lewis cemetery in Otway.
He was born December 9, 1932 in Carteret County to Alex and Mollie Lewis who preceded him, and has continued to live in this area for most of his life.
Donnie was a proud veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard where he served a total of seven years. He worked as a Deck Captain on a dredge boat, and also worked for many years at Cherry Point Marine Base serving in many capacities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly Lewis of Otway; granddaughter, Bobby Lynn Gillikin; great granddaughter, Victoria Rose Salter; brother, Alex Lewis; sister-in-law, Judy Salter, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Lynn Gillikin; and three brothers, J.T. Lewis, Clyde and Cecil Gillikin.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.