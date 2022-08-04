James Richard “Jimmy” Riggs, 81, a lifelong resident of Swansboro, and owner of Riggs Service Center & Towing (Riggs Amoco), peacefully passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2022.
Jimmy was preceded in death by a baby brother; parents, Crain and Elizabeth Riggs; and brother, John Frederick Riggs (Freddie).
He is survived by his wife, Louise Riggs; brothers, Bruce (Elizabeth) Riggs of Newport and Walter Riggs of Swansboro; sister, Joan Bordeaux (Tommy) of Elizabethtown; nephews, Michael Riggs (Leah), Richard Riggs (Stacy), Daniel Bordeaux (Jessica), Kevin Bordeaux; great-nephews, Austin Riggs and Joseph Bordeaux; and great-nieces, Madison Riggs and Annabelle Bordeaux.
Jimmy, in addition to being a local business owner, was a Charter member of the Swansboro Rotary Club (established in 1978), a lifetime member of the Towing and Recovery Professionals of North Carolina (TRPNC) and a Coast Guard Reservist.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 5, at 5:00-7:30 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel. A private family grave side service will be held on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
