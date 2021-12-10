Irene Beattie
NBFS1

It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Beattie, 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City after fighting a prolonged illness.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. The family ask that everyone attending to please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed on Noe-Brooks Funeral Home website.

She will be fondly remembered for her volunteer work within the community and her career as a labor and delivery nurse in Christiana Delaware until her retirement in 1996. 

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Beattie of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Stephen Beattie of Pine Knoll Shores.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.