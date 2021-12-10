It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Beattie, 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City after fighting a prolonged illness.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. The family ask that everyone attending to please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed on Noe-Brooks Funeral Home website.
She will be fondly remembered for her volunteer work within the community and her career as a labor and delivery nurse in Christiana Delaware until her retirement in 1996.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman Beattie of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Stephen Beattie of Pine Knoll Shores.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
