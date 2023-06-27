Lana Arlene Rose, 71, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, with her family by her side.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 30th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dale Murphy and Brother Anthony Nelson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Lana was born on April 19, 1952, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Halsie Paul Rose and Linda Nelson Rose. Raised in the church, Lana had precious memories of the time she spent at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Lana had a delightful, funny, playful, and light-hearted personality that could brighten up conversations and create a lighthearted atmosphere. Her love for others was undeniable and her simple enjoyment of life was refreshing. Lana could also be quite serious when the situation called for it. She was thoughtful and easily engaged in deep conversations, she wasn’t timid to discuss important topics and always provided direct insightful advice.
Growing up on Harkers Island, Lana loved being on the water, spending many happy days at the Cape. She enjoyed the Hallmark Channel with its heartwarming and wholesome stories. And it was no secret that Lana had a true fondness for chocolate and was sure to have some close at hand.
Lana had a beautiful relationship with her family and friends. She created strong bonds and provided wonderful support for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Hill and husband Christopher, of Westfield, NC, and Lana Gray Garcell and husband Gaddy, of Havelock, NC; sister, Tina Long, of Harkers Island, NC; niece, Scarlett Ward; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and loving extended family members.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 509, Harkers Island NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
