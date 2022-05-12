Donald Salter, Morehead City
Donald Salter of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Raymond LaBerge Jr., Beaufort
Raymond Joseph (Ray) LaBerge Jr., 72, Beaufort, passed away May 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Ray was born on June 18, 1949, in Portland, Maine. In 1968 Ray was sent to Vietnam to serve in the United States Marine Corps until 1970. He also worked as a juvenile correctional facility officer for thirty-four years. Ray enjoyed spending time fishing with his dear friend Frank.
Saundra Gillikin, Harkers Island
Saundra Ann Willis Gillikin “Saun Saun”, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home. Saundra was a lifelong member of The Harkers Island United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She will always be remembered as a devoted Christian woman that took care of her family, friends, church, and community. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at The Harkers Island United Methodist Church.
DR. WILLIAM M. JOYCE, New Bern
Dr. William M. Joyce, 73, of New Bern, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WANDA STOCK, Morehead City
Wanda Stock, 89, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounding by her loving family. Wanda was born August 7, 1932, in Quincy, Illinois. After high school she married and raised 5 children. Later Wanda worked in retail and then at Blessing Hospital until she retired.
