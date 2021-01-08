Mary Duffy, 100, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ms. Duffy was born May 16, 1920, in New York City to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Alwaise.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Policastro and husband John of Newport, Donna DesJardins and husband Michael of East Brunswick, N.J., and Deborah Crowl and husband Arthur of Pine Knoll Shores; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.