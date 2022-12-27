James “Jay” Carson Thomas, 90, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at 11am, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Emerald Plantation Road, Emerald Isle, NC. Visitation with family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, PO Box 5000, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at seymourfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.