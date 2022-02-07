Barbara Bentley Carpenter, 87, of Nags Head, NC died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Nags Head Church with a graveside service at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Broad Creek Community Cemetery in Newport, NC.
Born in Enid, OK on January 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Rose Constant Bentley and Rufus O. Bentley.
Even with her Adult Bible Studies Certification from Moody Bible Institute, Biblical Counseling Certification and several years at East Carolina University, there was none more important to her than her “AUG” (Approved Unto God) Degree. 2 Timothy 2:15
Barbara was a woman of God, knowing Jesus Christ as her Savior and lived her life according to Biblical Principles. Faithful Partner at Nags Head Church and before that Faith Evangelical Bible Church teaching women under the authority and leadership of the Pastors. She received her calling from the Lord in the early ‘70s to follow Titus 2:3-5. “The older woman… is to teach the younger woman in the way that they should live… love their husbands and children… to be busy at home… so that the Word of God be not blasphemed.” Touching many lives, guiding them through the word of God with Grace and Love and sometimes even tough love. She always said that she was the Mother Hen and the women were her little chicks.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Catherine Turner (Dan) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two sons, Donald R. Carpenter, Jr. (Ann Borden) of Indian Beach, NC and Scott Alan Carpenter (Sonya) of Morehead City, NC; two grandchildren, Kenneth Day and Kristen Carpenter; three great-grandchildren, David, Jacob, and Catherine Day; one sister, Mary Ann Bentley of Ft. Worth, TX; and a brother, James R. Bentley of Palm Springs, CA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Carpenter; and a sister, Joan Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Creative Choices Pregnancy Resource Center (PO Box 595, Nags Head, NC 27959 or online at www.creativechoicesprc.com).
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
