William "Bill" Jones Sr., 96, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jason Troball. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Hardesty Family Cemetery in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
William, known as Bill to most, was born on July 7, 1926, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Willie and Madeline Jones. He entered the United States Navy at a young age and was stationed at Little Creek Navy Base in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1946, he married his love, Lena, and they settled in Massachusetts, where they raised their family. Bill loved New England and the relationships he had there.
Bill was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 25 in Boston, Massachusetts, and later worked for the Department of Transportation for 5 years. He was a devout catholic and was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church. Bill attained his 3rd degree in the Knights of Columbus, giving him the ability to serve as a council officer and participate in the state and Supreme Council meetings.
Growing up along the coast, Bill enjoyed working on the water from a young age. His work ethic was outstanding, which matched his wonderful personality. He was a man known for his kindness and love for others. He was always calm, very respectful of all people, and lived life with effortless ease. His favorite sayings included, “it’s what you make of it” and “it’ll feel better once it stops hurting”. Bill enjoyed breakfast food, loved seafood, and always appreciated homemade fig preserves.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Blight of Newport and Lorraine Adams and husband Steve of New Bern; son, William “Bill” Jones Jr. and wife Helen of Newport; granddaughters, Rebecca McArtan (William “Bill”) and Jennifer Jones; grandsons, Steve Adams (Sabrina) and Shawn Adams (Perry); sister, Louise Smith of Newport; step-grandchildren, Bryan Taylor and Christy Willis (Rich); 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Carol King; and many friends in New England and Mill Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lena Jones; daughter, Marlene Schoden and her husband Wayne; son-in-law, Paul Blight; sister, Ruth Mottolo; brothers, Kenneth Jones and Infant Thomas Jones; granddaughter, Kelly Blight; and step-grandson, Brandon Moseley.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.