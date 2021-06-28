Jean J. Edwards, 88, of Cedar Point, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport with her children by her side.
There will be a private celebration of her life in McDowell County, where her journey began.
Iris Jean Jamison, “Jean,” was born June 6, 1933, in Marion to the late Alexander Lafayette “Fate” Jamison and Hessie Louise Jamison. Jean grew up in Cross Mill and went to Cross Mill Baptist Church. She married and left Marion at 16 and returned some 30 years later. Jean worked at Baxter Healthcare in the filling department and made many dear friends there.
After leaving Marion again, she spent time in various parts of the country, but spent her last nine years on the Crystal Coast. It is there she fought hard a battle with dementia and conquered it with her heavenly healing.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn A. Edwards of Cedar Point; son, Steven O. Edwards and wife Cindy of New Palestine, Ind.; granddaughter, Stephanie Erin Rosenthal of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Jonathan Parker Edwards of Portland, Ore.; great-grandson, Samuel of Seattle, Wash.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Charles “Chuck” Edwards; her ex-husband and children's father, Johnny Avery Edwards; and her older siblings, Mary Magdalene Jamison, Albert Alexander Jamison, Pearl Irene Payne, Ruby Jane Gragg Morgan, Evelyn Ella McNeely, Francis Louise Erwin and Margaret Lucille Shehan.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
