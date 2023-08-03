Julian Harris Smith, Chief Master Sergeant, US. Air Force, Retired, 91, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 4th at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 4th at Munden Funeral Home.
Julian was born on March 19, 1932, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Eldon and Lessie Smith. Proud of his military service, Julian was a decorated United States Air Force veteran, who served in England, Texas, Guam, Japan, Iceland, and Alaska. His love and dedication for his country remained strong throughout his life.
When Julian was in the 9th grade, he met a sweet young lady named Janice Rose who was in the 7th grade at the time. Their relationship grew and they shared a love story that spanned a lifetime. Marrying in 1952, they would have reached 71 years together before her passing this year on June 7th. Their love and commitment were an inspiration to all.
As the anchor of his family, Julian was a strong role model, supporter, and guiding force for his family. If you needed anything, he would be the one to lend a helping hand. While being quite independent, he never wanted to be a bother to anyone and always put others before himself. With his witty and clever remarks, Julian had a dry sense of humor that could be quite humorous.
Julian spent many a day clamming, going to Portsmouth Island for a week at a time to gather as many clams as he could. They’d usually go out Sunday through Thursday, returning for the weekend to sell them to the local fish house. His grandson had especially enjoyed the time they shared together clamming.
Julian began each morning with a glass of orange juice to start his day out right. He was known for his love of German Shepards which were his favorite pets over the years. Julian especially enjoyed his trucks, traveling in his camper, and visiting new places.
Those remaining to treasure his memory include his daughter, Helen Salter and husband Joseph, of Ernul, NC; son, Gregory K. Smith and wife Jeannie, of Newport; brother, Eldon Smith Jr., of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Gregory Tilmon and wife Brooke, of Newport, and Stephanie Fitzgerald and husband Mark, of New Bern.
In addition to his parents, Julian was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Rose Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
