Phyllis Morris Gibson, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
The family will have a service to honor Phyllis’s life at a later date.
Phyllis was born on June 24, 1934, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, to the late John and Ruby Morris. Working in Foreign Service, Phyllis travelled around the world which allowed her to live in various countries. Learning different cultures was an enriching factor in her life.
As an accomplished artist, she spent time in the Philippines studying and perfecting her creativity. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Bridge at the Senior Citizen’s Center. More than anything, Phyllis cherished her family and made it a point to spend quality time with them.
She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Ferrell of Morehead City and JoLeen Shaper of Rochester, NY and husband Joseph DiGiugno; adopted daughter, Nancy Cannon of Morehead City; sister, Judy McCord of Prattville, AL; brothers, Albert R. Morris, of Clanton, AL and Charles J. Morris Jr. of Surprise, AL; grandchildren, Robin Mogavero, Christopher Ferrell and wife Jen, Jack Shaper and wife Elizabeth, Jason Shaper, and Jaime Howley; great-grandchildren, Greg T. Smith and wife LeslieRose, Nicholas Shaper, Taylor Howley, Cameron Shaper, Jack Shaper, Tommy Howley Jr., Evan Shaper, Billy Howley, Cora Shaper, Lennon Phillips, Braddock Phillips, Emma Ferrell and Trey Ferrell; and furry companion, Mia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Gibson; and son in-law, Douglas Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
