Alexander Lupino Washington, 65, of Morehead City, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle of Praise in Beaufort. The interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. Masks are required.
He is survived by his mother, Corretta Washington of Bessemer, Ala.; wife, Amanda Washington of Morehead City; two sons, Alexander L. Washington Jr. of California and Isaac Washington of Morehead City; two daughters, Alexis Washington and Samantha Washington, both of Greensboro; two brothers, William Henry Washington of Silver Spring, Md., and Frederick Lawrence Washington; one sister, Dionne Stewart of Bessemer, Ala; and five grandchildren.
The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary and Saturday at the church an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
