Elizabeth “Betty” Quaine Williams Bradshaw, Cape Carteret, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
‘Where are you?’ Ultimately that was the question Betty asked when she was excitedly awaiting your arrival. "We don’t need to ask where Betty is - she went Home to be with her Lord and Savior last Friday May 13, 2022.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, friend - she shared her light, laughter and love with everyone she came in touch with. Betty was born a warrior - overcoming many health maladies - but combined with her sweet and sassy nature, these attributes served her well through 61 years of marriage, building a family, business and a lifetime of memories. She was the eldest of three children, born in Maryland to Bagley and Dorothy Williams. She graduated from Garner High School and attended Peace College and then married the love of her life, Joseph Bradshaw. Their growing family moved to Kinston and the beach became part of their lives almost every weekend and in 1981, they moved to Cape Carteret permanently. She was an avid cheerleader of her children and their activities for many years (Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, High School Football, etc), loved playing the piano and music in general – especially 50’s bee-bop.
She has been a member of Cape Carteret Baptist Church for over 30 years, sang with the Cape Carteret Baptist Choir and when the HeartNotes were formed, it became a special part of her life with her fellow Sisters. She loved her family, church family and friends. She enjoyed RVing with her husband - Joe, close friends and members of the Family Motorcoach Club; loved the Salt Life (boating, fishing, beaching) and was an avid Carolina fan whether football, basketball or hockey but when it came to baseball, it was the Atlanta Braves.
Surviving is her husband, Joseph F. Bradshaw, Sr.; her children, daughters - Patricia Rube and her husband, John; Melissa Covington; and son – Joseph F. Bradshaw, Jr. and his wife, Donna. In addition are her grandchildren – Chris Newell, Brittany Newell, Scott Covington and Carl Bradshaw; and great grandchildren – Olivia Covington and Hadley Newell along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her are parents, Bagley and Dorothy Williams and brother, Robert Williams.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4PM on Wednesday, May 18, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Betty may make gifts in her memory to Cape Carteret Baptist Church (CCBC) Music Ministry, Cape Carteret Baptist Church, Attn: CCBC Music Ministry, 101 Anita Forte Dr, Cape Carteret NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
