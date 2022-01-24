Ernest “Ernie” Richard Holz, a long-time resident of Arlington, Virginia and Washington, DC died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Sunrise Jefferson, Arlington, Virginia of complications from a hip fracture and dementia at age 80.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Clarendon United Methodist Church, 606 North Irving Street, Arlington, VA, and will be live streamed. Inurnment will follow later at Arlington National Cemetery.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 14, 1941, to Salvation Army officers Ernest W. Holz and Wilhelmina Krunsberg Holz, Ernie accompanied his parents as they moved to regional and national assignments in Louisville, Kentucky; Dallas, Texas, Washington, DC, and Jacksonville, Florida where Ernie graduated from high school, before returning to Washington, DC to attend George Washington University. Then, a lifelong impression for Ernie was seeing Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his famous speech, “I have a Dream, “at the Lincoln Memorial.
After graduating from George Washington University with a government degree during the Vietnam War, Ernie was drafted and went to Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. Receiving his commission in March 1966, Ernie became a Sonar and Communications Officer during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Bennington with an assigned mission to rescue downed pilots and prevent submarine warfare in the Gulf of Tonkin in 1966 and 1967.
Upon return to Washington, DC, Ernie completed his U.S. Navy service, followed anti-war protests, and went to graduate school at George Washington University, where he received a Master of Urban Planning, after submission of a thesis on planning for the effects of rising sea levels on coastal areas. On the way to class on May 3, 1971, Ernie was indiscriminately arrested with more than 7000 alleged war protestors in Washington, DC and jailed at the R.F. Kennedy Stadium without food, water, and adequate facilities until released during the early morning of May 4 with a charge of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. Known as the May Day Arrest, it was the largest mass arrest in United States history, according to regional and national press reports. (See Washington Daily Times, May 3, 1971; Newsweek, May 17, 1971.)
Ernie spent his professional career in areas of planning for the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A believer in social justice, Ernie spent more than 25 years directing development and planning programs in energy and other services for the Salvation Army, National Capital Area, Washington, DC. For example, on behalf of the Salvation Army, Ernie acquired a significant annual recurring, federal grant that primarily funds its Harbor Light Center in Washington, DC, and managed its participation in the Washington Area Fuel Fund of Washington Gas.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda S. Holz, Arlington, VA; sisters, Lt. Col. Mary H. Jones and husband, Lt. Col. Tom Jones of Clearwater, Florida; Christine H. Goodier and husband, Bob Goodier of Osprey, Florida; nieces Ellen Jones of Bowie, Maryland; Natalie Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; Elizabeth Holz, Cape Carteret, NC; nephew David Jones and great nephew Parker Jones, Georgia; nephew Wesley DeBruhl with wife Lori and great nephew Noah DeBruhl, Hampstead, NC; and sisters-in-law Paxon M. Holz, Cape Carteret, NC; and Jo Ann S. DeBruhl, Beaufort, NC; many cousins such as Pam K. Pitcher, New Orleans, LA; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Commissioner and Mrs. Ernest Holz, and brother, William H. Holz, Cape Carteret, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190-5362; the Washington Area Fuel Fund, Washington Gas, c/o Gift of Warmth, 6801 Industrial Road, Springfield, VA 22151; or, Clarendon United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.