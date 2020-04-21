Charles “Charlie” Dunn Harrison, 70, of Atlantic Beach, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home from heart complications.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charlie, an incredible man, loving husband, great jokester, animal lover, fisherman and father. Charlie was also well known for his quick wit, great sense of humor and loved to give you a hard time anytime he had a chance.
A native of Scotland Neck and born in Nash County Aug. 17, 1949, he and his sister Lee White were the only two siblings of Henry and Nancy Harrison. Charlie contracted polio at a very young age but that did not stop him from overcoming the obstacles facing him. He was a true fighter.
His love of basketball began at an early age. In Scotland Neck, he became manager of the high school football and basketball team when he was in the fifth grade. This positive experience guided him to a successful career in basketball.
Harrison served as the Pirates' head coach from 1982-87 and guided East Carolina University to 16 wins in his inaugural season of 1982-83. Four years later, he guided the program to its first-ever win over a ranked opponent, defeating No. 18 Northeastern, led by the late Reggie Lewis, Dec. 8, 1986.
A native of Scotland Neck, Harrison was named the Pirates' head coach following a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Iowa State University.
Harrison graduated from Guilford College in 1971, and in 2013 was inducted into Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame. He received a master's degree in 1973 from Indiana University, where he served as a graduate assistant to Bobby Knight. After completing his graduate degree, Harrison spent one season at Clemson University, followed by another University of Oklahoma, before becoming an assistant coach with the Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association from 1975-77.
He later coached a semi-pro team in Switzerland before returning to Oklahoma as a volunteer assistant and helped the Sooners capture their first Big 8 title.
In the summer of 1979, Harrison was hired as an assistant coach at University of New Mexico and was named acting head coach prior to the start of the 1979-80 season following the dismissal of two coaches and numerous ineligible players.
In 1987, Charlie met the love of his life, wife Guiselle “Giselle” Harrison, originally from Costa Rica and a well-known hair stylist in the area. They were married for 33 years. He truly loved to pick with her constantly. Their marriage was like no other. He said to her lately, “It’s been a good ride Giselle!”
In 1988, Harrison went on the start an environmental company named UTTS/Environmental in Greenville, and sold the company in 2000.
In 2000, Charlie and Guiselle moved and retired to Atlantic Beach, which he loved. His father’s dream was to retire to the beach, hence the name “Bunk’s Dream.” He made great friends at the beach and loved to fish and have people over for oyster roasts and gatherings.
He will truly be missed by family, friends and all who knew him. His coaching and fatherly advice will live on in his players and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Guiselle Harrison; sister, Lee White; stepdaughter, Maricruz Manning and son-in-law Eric “E-Train” Manning; and his two dogs, Sierra and Charlotte, whom he loved and enjoyed very much.
“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
