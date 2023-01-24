FRED HOMER JOSEY, Cape Carteret
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Teresa "Terry" Byrd, Peletier
Teresa "Terry" Byrd, 69, of Peletier, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Stephen Willard, Morehead City
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3:00 pm at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Steve graduated from Manchester High School in Richmond, VA.
BETTY MILLER PRUITT, Peletier
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NINA TAMBER
Nina Tamber, 99, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
LINDEN EARL HAZELTON, Newport
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman.
