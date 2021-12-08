Horace David Russell Sr., 90, of Newport, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City.
Horace was born in Fayette, Alabama, on December 13, 1930, to the late John and Zora Russell. He graduated from Murphy High School in 1948 and in 1951, he married Betty Lundy.
Horace joined the United States Navy in 1950, serving in Korea until 1954. Following the military, he worked in Civil Service until 1985, when he retired as head of Logistics of the US Army Automotive Tank Command in Warren, Michigan. He returned to Mobile, AL and then moved to North Carolina in 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Ann Kennedy and husband John of Florida, and Judith Marie Skoglund of Minnesota; sons, Horace David Russell Jr. and wife Doris of Newport, and James Wesley Russell of Alabama; brother, Gene Russell of Mobile, AL; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lundy Russell; sisters, Eunice Russell, Clara Russell, and Geraldine Russell; and brothers, John Russell Jr., Thomas Russell, and Harold Russell.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
